France Beat Paraguay to Advance to Quarter-Finals

France defeated Paraguay by a minimal score in the World Cup Round of 16. The only goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappe in the 70th minute. This goal secured France's passage to the next stage. The name of the stadium where the match was played was not specified in the provided information.

Throughout the match, France held a significant advantage in ball possession and number of attacks. Didier Deschamps' side struck 15 times towards the opponent's goal, with 5 of them on target. Paraguay managed 5 shots, only one of which was on target.

France's dominance was also evident in the possession statistics. The European side controlled the ball 76 percent of the time, while Paraguay's figure stood at 24 percent.

French players made 562 passes during the game, recording a 90 percent accuracy rate. Paraguay made 175 passes, 57 percent of which found their target.

In terms of corner kicks, Paraguay had 12 and France had 11 opportunities. The French committed 12 fouls and received 3 yellow cards. Paraguayan players committed 2 fouls and received no cards. No red cards or offsides were recorded in the match.

Ultimately, Kylian Mbappe's 70th-minute goal brought France the victory. Paraguay, despite resisting in defence for a long time, were eliminated in the Round of 16.