Revolution in Semiconductors: Flawless GaN Chip Design Technology Unveiled

In the semiconductor industry, the chip manufacturing process is an extremely complex and costly stage. Keysight Technologies, in partnership with Taiwan's WIN Semiconductors, has introduced a new platform designed for designing radio-frequency chips based on gallium nitride (GaN). This innovative solution aims to produce flawless chips on the first attempt, and is expected to drastically reduce costs in technological processes. Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, a single error in a chip design can halt the entire manufacturing process and force a redesign. This means weeks of lost time and millions of dollars in losses for companies. According to Ixbt.com, the new platform enables 100 percent accurate modeling of chip performance before sending them into production.

Simplification of the Technological Process

This system integrates Keysight Advanced Design System (ADS) software and the WIN NP 120P (PDK) design toolkit into a single environment. This allows engineers to virtually test not only the chip itself, but also its interaction with the package, printed circuit board, and measurement equipment. As a result, how the product will perform in real-world conditions becomes known before it even reaches the production line.

Gallium nitride (GaN) technology is critically important for high-frequency electronics today. It stands out for its higher voltage and temperature resistance compared to traditional silicon chips. The new platform simplifies working with this complex material and helps manufacturers bring competitive products to market faster.

Applications and Market Outlook

Base stations in the 5G communication standard;

High-speed Wi-Fi devices;

Satellite communication systems;

Modern radar and defense industry equipment.

Chips created using the new technology are widely applied in the following areas:

In Uzbekistan, too, such technological solutions are of vital importance amid the expansion of 5G networks and the development of digital infrastructure. Lower costs of high-frequency devices and improved energy efficiency directly and positively impact the quality of communication delivered to consumers.

According to experts' forecasts, the global market for radio-frequency GaN solutions could reach $2.77 billion by 2031. The partnership between Keysight and WIN Semiconductors aims to lead this massive market and put an end to the concept of "re-spin" in chip manufacturing. This takes the pace of innovation to a new level for both tech startups and major corporations.