Kylian Mbappe's Goal Takes France to the Quarter-Finals: Paraguay's Resistance Broken

The France national team secured a hard-fought victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the World Cup and earned a place in the next stage of the tournament. In the match held in Philadelphia, Didier Deschamps' side faced more resistance than expected. Although France were considered favorites, the South American representatives held their defensive line firm. Goal.com reports this.

In the first half of the match, France's star-studded attacking line could barely create any dangerous situations. Paraguay, who had eliminated Germany in the previous round, once again displayed disciplined play. According to Goal.com, France's attacking movements remained ineffective for long periods, making the game a dull spectacle for the fans.

Mbappe and Messi's Record

Only in the 70th minute did France manage to open the scoring. Desire Doue was brought down by Diego Gomez inside the opponent's penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty. Kylian Mbappe, who stepped up to take the spot kick, made full use of the opportunity and found the net. This goal not only brought victory to his team but also drew Mbappe level with Lionel Messi in terms of goals scored at World Cups.

Although the goal was scored, France's attacking trio could not produce their best performance in this match. Due to a lack of quality deliveries, Kylian Mbappe remained without the ball for long periods. Nevertheless, his coolly converted penalty decided the fate of the game.

Solid Defensive Display

The Paraguay national team pushed forward in the last 20 minutes of the game in search of an equalizer. However, Gustavo Alfaro's side's efforts were not enough to break through France's defense. In particular, Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano and Arsenal's William Saliba performed their duties excellently. They dealt with the opponent's few counter-attacks in a timely manner.

For France's goalkeeper, Milan's Mike Maignan, it was a rather quiet evening. Apart from collecting a few aerial deliveries, he faced no serious danger. Although the team's overall performance seemed somewhat sluggish, the result was a positive one.

France will now face Morocco in the quarter-finals. This victory was an important step for Deschamps' team, but experts emphasize the need to increase attacking intensity in the upcoming matches. The clash with Morocco is expected to be a serious test for the French.