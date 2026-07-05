Morocco in the quarterfinals again: African team making history

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Morocco in the quarterfinals again: African team making history

The Moroccan national team continues its confident run at the 2026 World Cup. The African representative defeated Canada 3:0 in the round of 16 and advanced to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive World Cup.

This result once again showed that Morocco is no longer a random sensation, but has become a serious force in world football.

No chances left for Canada

Morocco took to the field in the round of 16 against one of the hosts — Canada.

Although the first half passed in an even struggle, after the break the Africans took full control of the game and scored three unanswered goals against the opponent.

The convincing 3:0 victory gave Morocco a ticket to the quarterfinals.

Second consecutive historic result

Morocco also advanced to the quarterfinal stage at the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

Thus, the team managed to secure a place among the top eight in two consecutive World Cups.

This result is also a great achievement for African football.

A strong opponent awaits in the quarterfinals

Morocco will face the winner of the Paraguay — France match in the quarterfinals.

If France advances to the next stage, a kind of revenge for the 2022 World Cup semifinal will take place between the two teams.

Reached the semifinals in 2022

At the World Cup in Qatar, Morocco recorded a historic result, becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

At that time, the Moroccans were defeated by France 0:2 in the semifinals. In the match for third place, Croatia won 2:1, and Morocco finished the tournament in fourth place.

Now the team will fight not only to repeat that result at the 2026 World Cup, but to climb even higher.

MoroccoCanadaFranceCroatiaParaguay
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