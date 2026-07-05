Large Solar-Powered Cobalt Processing Plant Under Construction in the US

A unique industrial project based on renewable energy sources has begun construction in Arizona, USA — EVelution Energy's cobalt processing plant. The facility, rising in Yuma County, is expected to become the country's first large-scale industrial enterprise operating entirely on solar energy. The project is significant not only for its environmental cleanliness but also for its role in ensuring US strategic raw material independence. Ixbt.com reports on this.

A 28 MW solar power station is being built across 61 hectares to supply the plant with energy. According to ixbt.com, the generated electricity will be directed straight to the production complex, valued at a total of 450 million dollars. Excess energy will be stored in special battery systems or fed into the local power grid.

Strategic Importance and Production Capacity

The new facility is planned to reach full capacity by the end of 2029. After that, the plant will be able to process approximately 24,000 tons of cobalt hydroxide annually. The final products will include 20,000 tons of cobalt sulfate, essential for batteries, and 3,000 tons of metallic cobalt, widely used in industry.

According to the company's estimates, this plant will cover nearly 40% of US domestic demand for cobalt. At a time when China leads the global cobalt processing market, such projects serve to reduce US external dependence. This is a particularly crucial step in the electric vehicle and high-tech device manufacturing supply chain.

International Cooperation and Economic Efficiency

Although the processing takes place on US soil, the raw materials will primarily be imported from abroad. EVelution Energy has signed long-term supply contracts with the Democratic Republic of the Congo for raw materials. This guarantees the plant a stable raw material base.

The project is also expected to bring significant benefits to the regional economy. During construction and operation, more than 6,200 new jobs are planned to be created. Additionally, the project predominantly uses engineering solutions and materials manufactured in the US, which helps support local industry.

For countries like Uzbekistan that are focusing on renewable energy sources, this experience may also be of interest. The trend of powering industrial enterprises entirely with green energy is becoming a global phenomenon, serving as an important factor in reducing production costs and environmental impact.