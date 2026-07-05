Kylian Mbappé: "We can also play rough football"

France national team striker Kylian Mbappé made sharp comments after the victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

The footballer, who scored the only goal of the match from a penalty, emphasized that France is not limited to only beautiful and attacking football.

Mbappé became the decisive figure again

France defeated Paraguay 1:0 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 70th minute. Kylian Mbappé, who accurately converted the awarded penalty, provided an important victory for his team.

"We are ready to step away from pure football too"

According to Mbappé, France can change their playing style in necessary situations and adapt to the opponent's rough football.

"If we have to step away from pure football, we are ready for that too. We showed that our team is not limited only to attacking football," Mbappé said.

The striker also emphasized that Paraguay expected only beautiful combinations and spectacular football from France.

"We can also play rough and aggressive"

Mbappé said that the opposing players tried to force the French to get emotional.

"The Paraguayans thought we would come out on the pitch in tuxedos to organize beautiful combinations. But we can also play rough and aggressive football," he said.

According to the footballer, Paraguay representatives tried to anger the French players, but this tactic did not work either.

"They tried to make us angry, but we prevailed in that aspect too," Mbappé said in an interview with The Touchline.

Opponent in the quarter-finals — Morocco

Having passed the Paraguay obstacle, France will now face the Morocco national team in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

In this match, Mbappé will remain the main hope of the French.