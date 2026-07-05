Deschamps Explained Why the Match Against Paraguay Was Difficult

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps shared his thoughts on the match after the victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Although the French defeated their opponents 1:0, Deschamps admitted that the encounter was not easy.

"They took advantage of every opportunity"

According to Deschamps, Paraguay maximized its opportunities tactically throughout the match.

"The match was not easy. They took advantage of every opportunity tactically," said the specialist.

The France head coach also particularly emphasized that the opponent focused primarily on defense.

Deschamps Assessed Paraguayan Football

The French specialist said that the football displayed by Paraguay was not entertaining. However, he rated the opponent's defensive efforts highly.

"This is not the kind of football that draws fans to the stadium. But they defended very well," said Deschamps.

According to him, matches against South American national teams are always complicated.

Now the Opponent — Morocco

France defeated Paraguay and advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Didier Deschamps' charges will now face the Morocco national team for a spot in the semifinals.