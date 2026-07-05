Umidaxon Hojiyeva's daughter turns 1 (video)

·23·Culture
Umidaxon Hojiyeva's daughter turns 1 (video)

Today is one of the most memorable and joyful days for singer Umidaxon Hojiyeva's family. The artist's daughter Ominaxon celebrated her first birthday, turning 1 year old.

The singer shared this joyful moment with her fans by posting a heartfelt video on her Instagram page. She captioned the video, "Happy 1st birthday, Ominaxon. 05.07.2025," expressing her boundless love for her daughter.

In a short time, the video attracted the attention of many followers on social media. In the comments, fans sincerely congratulated Ominaxon on her birthday, wishing her health, a long life, a happy childhood, and a bright future.

For reference, singer Umidaxon Hojiyeva is a mother of two children. Her first child, Muhammad, was born on April 4, 2019. Her second child, Ominaxon, was born on July 5, 2025.

Notably, the singer performed the song "Jajji farishta" (Little Angel), which she shared with fans last year, specifically dedicated to her daughter Ominaxon. The track, which reflects a mother's boundless love and sincere feelings for her child, was warmly received by fans.

Umidaxon HojiyevaOminaxonMuhammadInstagram
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