Ziyoda amazes once again: “Fark Et” music video premiered (video)

·24·Culture
Ziyoda amazes once again: “Fark Et” music video premiered (video)

Singer Ziyoda, who has won the hearts of fans with her unique voice and prolific work, has presented her latest musical novelty. The artist's new track “Fark et” and its music video premiered yesterday at 19:00 on YouTube.

“Fark et” is a song that reflects the spirit of a self-confident, determined person who boldly strides toward their goal. The song expresses through musical melodies the strong character of a person who has found their path despite life's difficulties and knows their own worth.

With its modern rhythm, touching lyrics, and passionate melody, the track shares motivation, confidence, and a positive mood with the listener. In particular, the song's performance in a Turkish version has given it a special charm.

Adorned with a danceable rhythm and memorable melody, “Fark et” has already managed to attract fans' attention in a short time. Warm comments about the song and the video are being shared on social media.

For reference, the lyrics and music of the track are by Shahboz Nosirjonov.

ZiyodaYouTubeShahboz Nosirjonov
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