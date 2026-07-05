Eduard Mor on yesterday's match: "Paraguay didn't play football"...

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Eduard Mor on yesterday's match: "Paraguay didn't play football"...

Former footballer of Moscow "Spartak" Eduard Mor sharply criticized the performance of Paraguay against France in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

According to the expert, instead of playing football, the Paraguayans chose rough play against their opponents, and referee Ilgiz Tantashev failed to take control of the match in time.

Mbappe's penalty saved France

The match held in Philadelphia ended with a 1:0 victory for France.

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game from a penalty. Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev initially did not award the penalty, but after the situation was reviewed via VAR, a penalty was awarded in favor of France.

Mbappe took advantage of the opportunity and led his team to the quarterfinals.

"Such roughness cannot be justified"

Eduard Mor said that France and Morocco reaching the quarterfinals was an expected result. However, he was deeply upset by Paraguay's style of play.

"The absolutely rough and unsportsmanlike play of the Paraguay national team cannot be justified. I have also participated in games where there was roughness at the level of a crime on the pitch. They hit you, kick you, and hit you again and again," said Mor.

According to him, since the World Cup is a competition watched by the whole world, such actions are absolutely unacceptable.

Tantashev also under criticism

The former footballer emphasized that the Paraguayans committed rough fouls against their opponents both with and without the ball.

"I haven't seen anything like this in this championship yet. Referee Ilgiz Tantashev lost control of the game and for some reason was in no hurry to show yellow cards to the Paraguayans," he said.

In Mor's opinion, the referee should have stopped the roughness with cards from the beginning of the match. But since this was not done, there was no real football on the pitch, and constant clashes increased.

"Overall, I like the refereeing in this World Cup. But in this particular game, warnings should have been given in time. As a result, we didn't see football. The Paraguayans didn't play football," said Mor.

The French did not fall for provocations

Eduard Mor also specifically emphasized that the French footballers did not retaliate to the opponent's actions and did not succumb to provocations.

According to his words, the fact that such a tense match ended without serious injuries was the best news.

In another match of this stage, Morocco defeated Canada 3:0.

On July 9, the national teams of France and Morocco will face each other in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Do you think Tantashev should have shown more cards to the Paraguayan footballers?

ParaguayFranceKylian MbappeIlgiz TantashevPhiladelphia
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