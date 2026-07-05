Carlo Ancelotti warns ahead of match against Norway

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti listed the strengths of the opponent ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 match against Norway.

The Italian specialist emphasized that Brazil must show their best performance of the tournament to reach the quarterfinals.

«Norway — a very strong opponent»

Ancelotti rates Norway as a well-organized and highly skilled team.

«Norway — a very strong opponent. This is a well-organized team with high skill and an excellent playing style», — said the specialist.

In his opinion, the Norwegians are not only dangerous in attack, but also maintain a good balance between defense and attack.

Norway's center is the main threat for Brazil

The Brazil head coach paid special attention to the opponent's movements in the center of the pitch.

«Norway plays attacking football. Therefore, it is very difficult to organize quick counterattacks against them. Their center, in particular, moves very effectively», — said Ancelotti.

This requires Brazil's players to show high discipline, make quick decisions, and capitalize on opportunities.

«It's time to show our best football»

Ancelotti expects a maximum-level performance from his team in the decisive match.

«We need to showcase our best football. I think now is exactly the time to do that», — he said.

Brazil defeated Japan 2:1 in the group stage. According to the coach, this hard-fought victory further boosted the team's self-confidence.

«After the tough match against Japan, our self-confidence has grown even more. We want to become even stronger and are ready for any situation», — said Ancelotti.

When is the Brazil — Norway match?

The Brazil and Norway match within the framework of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 will take place on the night of July 5 to July 6.

The match will kick off at 01:00 Tashkent time. The winning team will advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.