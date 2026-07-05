Morocco National Team Hasn't Known Defeat in 34 Games

·38·Sport
Morocco National Team Hasn't Known Defeat in 34 Games

The Moroccan national team continues its confident run at the 2026 World Cup. The African representative not only reached the quarterfinals but also extended its unbeaten streak to 34 matches.

Now France will put this strong streak to the test.

Confident Victory Against Canada

In the Round of 16 of the World Cup, Morocco took the field against the Canadian national team.

The match took place under the complete dominance of the Africans and ended with a resounding 3:0 victory. Thus, Morocco secured a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.

34 Games, 29 Wins

The Moroccan national team has not suffered a defeat in 34 consecutive matches.

During this period, the team:

  • won 29 matches;

  • drew 5 times;

  • recorded no official defeats.

This result has made Morocco one of the most consistent national teams in the world today.

When was the last defeat?

Morocco's last defeat was recorded in the summer of 2025 in a match against Kenya. At that time, the Africans lost 0:1.

Additionally, the team lost to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final in winter. However, since Senegal was later assigned a technical defeat, this result did not affect Morocco's official unbeaten streak.

Now it's France's turn

Morocco will face the French national team in the World Cup quarterfinals.

On one side — Morocco, unbeaten in 34 games, on the other — France led by Kylian Mbappé. In short, this match has enough statistics and stars — now it's all about what happens on the pitch.

MoroccoFranceCanadaKylian MbappéKenya
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