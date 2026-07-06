It has been revealed how much gas production has decreased in Uzbekistan

In the first five months of 2026, the production volume of major energy resources in Uzbekistan declined. The largest decreases were recorded in the production of natural gas, gas condensate, and coal.

At the same time, despite the decrease in raw material extraction, the processing volume of certain petroleum products continued to grow.

Natural gas production decreased

According to the Statistics Agency, 15.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas were extracted in the country from January to May 2026.

This figure was:

18.4 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2025;

18.9 billion cubic meters in 2024.

Thus, natural gas production has decreased by nearly 14 percent within one year.

There is also a decline in oil and gas condensate

During the reporting period, the volume of oil extraction amounted to 261.9 thousand tons.

A decline in this sector has been observed for the third consecutive year.

Gas condensate production fell to 391.7 thousand tons. This represents a decrease of nearly 18 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Coal production dropped sharply

In January–May, 1.6 million tons of coal were mined in Uzbekistan.

A year ago, this figure was 2.5 million tons. Therefore, a significant decrease in coal production volume has also been recorded.

Key indicators

Energy resource January–May 2026 Natural gas 15.8 billion cubic meters Oil 261.9 thousand tons Gas condensate 391.7 thousand tons Coal 1.6 million tons

Diesel fuel production increased

Although the volume of raw material extraction has decreased, there is positive momentum in the processing of petroleum products.

Specifically, diesel fuel production increased to 476.4 thousand tons. Stable growth has been observed in this area over the last three years.

Mixed picture in gasoline production

In the first five months of 2026, 502.2 thousand tons of gasoline were produced.

This is higher than the 2025 figure. However, the production volume remains nearly 11 percent lower compared to the 2024 level.

The main question in the energy sector

The provided figures show that the volume of raw material extraction in Uzbekistan is shrinking, while the processing industry is maintaining growth in certain areas.

Now, the main issue will depend on ensuring stable domestic demand, reducing dependence on imports, and the pace of launching new fields and processing capacities.