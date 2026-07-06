Delayed payments for 'Sunny Home' program have begun

In Uzbekistan, the long-awaited subsidy payments for participants of the "Sunny Home" program have begun. The Tax Committee confirmed that compensation for energy supplied to the unified power grid during April–May 2026 is being credited to citizens' bank accounts.

Previously, some solar panel owners had complained about delays in payments.

Over 60,000 citizens to receive funds

According to official data, subsidies will be paid to a total of 60,193 individuals.

The total amount of payments is 156.1 billion soums. These funds were calculated for electricity generated by the population and supplied to the unified grid.

156 million kilowatt-hours of energy supplied to the grid

In April and May, program participants supplied a total of 156.1 million kWh of electricity to the unified grid.

Thus, compensation is being allocated to citizens based on the established subsidies for each kilowatt-hour.

Funds have started reaching bank accounts

The Tax Committee reported that the payment process has already commenced.

The respective funds are being transferred to citizens' bank accounts in stages. This means that households awaiting payments for April and May can expect to receive their funds in the near future.

What is the goal of the program?

The "Sunny Home" program is aimed at encouraging the use of renewable energy sources among the population.

Citizens who install solar panels at their homes can sell the electricity generated in excess of their own needs to the general grid and receive a subsidy for it.

On one hand, this program creates an additional source of income for the population, and on the other, it serves to reduce the load on the power system. In short, the sun is working — and now the payments are in motion too.