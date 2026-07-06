Shahlo Zoirova showcases the hotel where she is staying in Sharm El-Sheikh

Uzbek show business personality Shahlo Zoirova has shared new videos from her trip to Sharm El-Sheikh with her fans. In them, the singer showcased the hotel where she is staying, its amenities, and the comforts provided for vacationers.

The video captures the hotel's spacious and modern rooms, luxurious interior, swimming pools, green areas, and the services organized for tourists. Shahlo Zoirova also gave her followers a close-up look at the living conditions and the relaxing atmosphere at the hotel.