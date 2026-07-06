Master's degree admissions have begun: applications are submitted online

·24·Society
Master's degree admissions have begun: applications are submitted online

In Uzbekistan, the admission process for master's degree programs at state higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year has begun.

Applicants can complete all processes online. There is no need to visit universities or other offices in person to submit documents.

Until when are applications accepted?

Applications for master's programs are accepted from July 1 to July 30.

Documents are submitted via the my.edu.uz electronic platform. It is recommended not to leave the application process until the final days, as the platform may experience high traffic as the deadline approaches.

Language certificate is mandatory

To participate in the selection process, applicants must possess a certificate confirming their proficiency in a foreign language.

The following are accepted in accordance with established requirements:

  • national certificates;

  • internationally recognized certificates.

Candidates who do not hold a language certificate cannot participate in the master's degree selection process.

What documents are required?

The following primary documents are needed to submit an application:

  1. Bachelor's degree diploma;

  2. A national or international certificate of foreign language proficiency.

Electronic copies of documents must be clear and fully visible. Errors in the data or low-quality uploaded files may affect the application review process.

How to submit an application?

Applicants must log in to the my.edu.uz platform, fill in their personal information, select the relevant specialization, and upload the required documents.

After the application is sent, its status can be tracked through the personal account.

Admissions conclude on July 30. Therefore, it is important to prepare the diploma and language certificate in advance and submit the application on time.

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