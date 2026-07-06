38.3 billion soums embezzled via fake receipts in Andijan...

A major scheme involving the embezzlement of billions of soums in budget funds through fake electronic invoices and purchase receipts has been uncovered in the Andijan region.

According to investigation data, the suspects processed cashback payments in the Soliq Mobile app on behalf of nearly 95,000 citizens.

2.2 trillion soums in fake invoices

A pre-investigation check conducted by the Andijan regional department of the Prosecutor General's Office revealed that a citizen identified as Yo.Q. and others acted in collusion.

They issued fake electronic invoices on behalf of five limited liability companies, falsely claiming that 2.2 trillion soums worth of goods had been supplied by another LLC.

Investigation materials note that, in reality, these goods were likely never delivered.

Fake purchase receipts generated

Subsequently, fake purchase receipts were created, falsely claiming that proceeds from the sale of these goods were recorded through cash registers and that the items had been sold to citizens.

It is reported that these receipts were not based on real sales, but on fraudulent transactions designed to obtain cashback payments.

Cashback obtained on behalf of nearly 95,000 people

According to the investigation, based on the fake receipts:

94,921 citizens ;

Including individuals listed in the Unified Social Protection Registry

Cashback payments were processed through the Soliq Mobile application.

As a result, it was determined that 38.3 billion soums of budget funds were embezzled through misappropriation and waste.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

Article 167 — Embezzlement or waste;

Article 228 — Forgery of documents, stamps, seals, and letterheads, or their use.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing. The suspects are considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a legally binding court verdict.