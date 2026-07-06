38.3 billion soums embezzled via fake receipts in Andijan...

·1·Society
38.3 billion soums embezzled via fake receipts in Andijan...

A major scheme involving the embezzlement of billions of soums in budget funds through fake electronic invoices and purchase receipts has been uncovered in the Andijan region.

According to investigation data, the suspects processed cashback payments in the Soliq Mobile app on behalf of nearly 95,000 citizens.

2.2 trillion soums in fake invoices

A pre-investigation check conducted by the Andijan regional department of the Prosecutor General's Office revealed that a citizen identified as Yo.Q. and others acted in collusion.

They issued fake electronic invoices on behalf of five limited liability companies, falsely claiming that 2.2 trillion soums worth of goods had been supplied by another LLC.

Investigation materials note that, in reality, these goods were likely never delivered.

Fake purchase receipts generated

Subsequently, fake purchase receipts were created, falsely claiming that proceeds from the sale of these goods were recorded through cash registers and that the items had been sold to citizens.

It is reported that these receipts were not based on real sales, but on fraudulent transactions designed to obtain cashback payments.

Cashback obtained on behalf of nearly 95,000 people

According to the investigation, based on the fake receipts:

  • 94,921 citizens;

  • Including individuals listed in the Unified Social Protection Registry

Cashback payments were processed through the Soliq Mobile application.

As a result, it was determined that 38.3 billion soums of budget funds were embezzled through misappropriation and waste.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

  • Article 167 — Embezzlement or waste;

  • Article 228 — Forgery of documents, stamps, seals, and letterheads, or their use.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing. The suspects are considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a legally binding court verdict.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Master's degree admissions have begun: applications are submitted onlineMaster's degree admissions have begun: applications are submitted onlineToday, 11:19Children's camp vouchers available with a 50% discountChildren's camp vouchers available with a 50% discountToday, 11:11Tourist unable to walk rescued at 'Greater Chimgan'Tourist unable to walk rescued at 'Greater Chimgan'Today, 10:57Scientists detect hazardous substance in fish from the Syr DaryaScientists detect hazardous substance in fish from the Syr DaryaYesterday, 22:3819-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedroneYesterday, 20:39Microplastics Found in Fish from Chirchiq and Qoradaryo RiversMicroplastics Found in Fish from Chirchiq and Qoradaryo RiversYesterday, 16:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)
People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone
Videos of the fire at O‘rikzor market spread on social networks (video)
Videos of the fire at O‘rikzor market spread on social networks (video)