Vinicius Junior clarifies penalty controversy in Brazil national team

·67·Sport
Vinicius Junior clarifies penalty controversy in Brazil national team

The unexpected elimination of the Brazil national team in the World Cup Round of 16 after a 1-2 loss to Norway shocked the entire football world. One of the most controversial moments of the match was why the team's main star, Vinicius Junior, did not take the decisive penalty. In the first half, with the score at 0-0, Bruno Guimaraes took the spot-kick, but goalkeeper Orjan Nyland managed to save it. This is reported by Goal.com .

Following this failure, the Real Madrid forward faced heavy criticism from fans and experts. Many accused the team leader of avoiding responsibility. According to Goal.com, Vinicius Junior broke his silence on the situation and stated that the choice of penalty taker was not his decision.

Coach's decision and team discipline

"Why didn't I take the penalty? Because it was the coach's decision. I never shy away from responsibility or hide," the 25-year-old footballer emphasized. According to him, it is a professional footballer's duty to follow the hierarchy established by the national team staff. Citing his club experience, Vinicius noted that he always steps up to the spot when instructed by the coach at Real Madrid.

Responding to those accusing him of selfishness, the player stated that he prioritizes team interests over personal ambitions. "I obeyed the decision made here. This shows that I am not trying to stand out and that I respect team unity," the forward added.

Support for teammate and future plans

Vinicius Junior also defended his teammate Bruno Guimaraes, who failed to convert the penalty. He expressed hope that this mistake would not negatively affect the midfielder's career in the national team. Despite the painful defeat, the forward noted that his relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti is excellent and that he fully trusts him.

Brazil arrived at the tournament as the main favorite, aiming to become world champions for the sixth time. However, the unexpected defeat left the 'Selecao' fans in deep sorrow. At the end of his interview, Vinicius apologized to all Brazilian fans.

"We must move forward. I can only apologize to the 'torcida' (fans) who have always believed in us and stood by our side. There is great disappointment within us because Brazil has not won for a long time," the Real Madrid star concluded.

BrazilVinicius JuniorWorld CupReal MadridFootball
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