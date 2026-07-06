Cristiano Ronaldo gives sharp response to questions about retirement

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Cristiano Ronaldo gives sharp response to questions about retirement

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to criticism regarding his future, emphasizing that he alone will decide when to end his football career. The 41-year-old forward spoke openly about his international future during a press conference ahead of a crucial playoff match against Spain. This is reported by Goal.com .

Addressing discussions about his role in the national team and potential exclusion from the starting lineup, Ronaldo stated that external pressure does not affect him. According to him, he has been playing under constant pressure since joining the national team at 18, and this situation is nothing new for him. The player noted that he will continue to play an important role in the team under Roberto Martínez regardless of the circumstances.

The last World Cup and future plans

Although he did not disclose a specific date for his retirement, Ronaldo officially confirmed that the tournament in North America would be his last World Cup. "This will be my last World Cup. I am trying to enjoy it. I hope that tomorrow's match will not be my last in the tournament," the forward emphasized.

The star, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, admitted that this competition has become the most memorable of his career in emotional terms. He noted that the passion and support of the fans are fundamentally different from previous championships.

Ronaldo reacted calmly to the attacks directed at him. In his opinion, with age, a person learns to look at events with experience and composure. The player added that he is satisfied with his achievements and that regardless of whether he becomes a World Champion, his legacy in football will remain unchanged.

"I have achieved everything in life. God has given me more than I ever expected. That is why I must enjoy every moment now. Whether I win the World Cup or not, I will remain the same Cristiano," the player said, as quoted by ixbt.com.

Currently, the attention of the global football community is focused on the clash between Portugal and Spain. This match will determine whether Ronaldo's final dance in the World Cup continues or ends. The main goal for the player is to lead his team to victory and move closer to the only prestigious trophy missing from his career.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalWorld CupFootballAl-Nassr
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