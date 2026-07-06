Why can't Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo?

The emergence of young stars like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland in modern football has fueled debates about the beginning of a new era. However, many experts and former players remain skeptical that these talents can reach the "divine" standards set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Specifically, Tonito, a former Sporting CP player, emphasized that the main obstacle for the new generation is not talent, but consistency. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the world football throne for nearly two decades. The records they set and the results they achieved seemed impossible to many. According to Goal.com, Tonito noted that no matter how strong the new stars are, it remains questionable whether they can maintain their level for decades. In his view, these two legends have conquered a unique peak in football history, and showing brilliance for just a few seasons is not enough to approach them.

Consistency — the measure of greatness

Lamine Yamal has broken numerous records for Barcelona and the Spain national team, winning Euro 2024 and being named the tournament's best young player. But as Tonito pointed out, the real test is just beginning. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are also showcasing their goal-scoring prowess at their clubs, but their main task is to maintain this tempo for at least 15 years. "Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in another dimension. Before talking about other players, we need to see how many years they can maintain this level," says the former midfielder.

Today, the football world has entered a new phase. The new generation is trying to replicate the achievements of those two "gods" through competition. Tonito believes that the simultaneous emergence of Messi and Ronaldo and their longevity at such a high level is a unique phenomenon in football history. He does not believe anyone will be able to replicate these results in the future, although he admits he could be wrong.

Analysis ahead of the Spain vs. Portugal clash

Ahead of the upcoming Spain vs. Portugal showdown, Tonito also touched upon the changes in "La Roja's" squad. While Lamine Yamal remains the team's main threat, the physical condition and dip in form of Nico Williams could alter the attacking dynamics of Luis de la Fuente's team. If Nico Williams does not play, Spain will become a team that relies more on ball possession and abandons vertical attacks.

In conclusion, players like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland are contenders to be the best of their era. However, to join the ranks of the "immortals" in the football world, they are required not only to win trophies but also to amaze fans with their play for decades, just like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. For now, the new generation remains mere travelers striving toward that summit.