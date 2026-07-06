Princess Ingrid hugged Haaland in the dressing room

·189·Sport
Princess Ingrid hugged Haaland in the dressing room

An interesting incident occurred in the dressing room following the Norwegian national team's historic victory over Brazil.

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, heir to the Norwegian throne, entered the dressing room to congratulate the players and hugged the match hero, Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored a brace against Brazil

In the World Cup Round of 16, Norway defeated Brazil 2-1.

Erling Haaland scored both goals for the Scandinavians. Thus, the striker became the main hero who secured his team's ticket to the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Royal Family visited the dressing room

After the match concluded, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, accompanied by her brother Prince Sverre Magnus, entered the Norway dressing room.

The royals congratulated the players on the big win. Reports indicate that the princess also hugged Haaland, who had already taken off his jersey at the time.

Princess Ingrid hugged Haaland in the dressing room

This moment caught the attention of fans on social media.

The Princess is representing Norway

Ingrid Alexandra is representing the Norwegian Royal Family at the World Cup in place of her father, Crown Prince Haakon.

Haakon did not attend the tournament and remained at home because his wife underwent surgery.

The quarter-final opponent is England

The Norwegian national team will face England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Now fans expect another big performance from Haaland. He has a brace against Brazil and a royal congratulation — whether the next stop is the semi-final will be determined by the match against England.

Erling HaalandNorwayWorld CupPrincess Ingrid AlexandraFootball
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