Carlos Queiroz leaves the Ghana national team

·56·Sport
Carlos Queiroz leaves the Ghana national team

Portuguese specialist Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure from the position of head coach of the Ghana national team.

In a farewell statement posted on social media, the experienced coach reflected on his journey with the team, the results achieved, and the future of Ghanaian football.

“You either win or you learn”

Queiroz emphasized that every result in football should serve as a lesson.

“Football, like life, teaches us one eternal truth: you either win or you learn,” the specialist said.

He noted that he is proud of the results achieved with the Ghana national team, but stressed that one must always strive for higher goals.

“Reaching the top should never be the final destination. It must become a starting point for even greater and more formidable goals,” Queiroz stated.

Ghanaian football must also change off the pitch

The Portuguese coach believes that the future of the “Black Stars” does not depend solely on results on the pitch.

He highlighted the importance of creating favorable conditions to identify, protect, and develop talented players in the country.

“The team's success must start off the pitch — by preparing and developing Ghana's talented players,” he said.

Gratitude to players and fans

Queiroz thanked the leadership of the Ghana Football Association for the opportunity to work with the national team.

He also thanked the players and coaching staff for their courage, dedication, and professional attitude.

“It was an honor and a great joy for me to serve the country and the ‘Black Stars’,” the specialist said.

Addressing the fans, the coach acknowledged that the results were not at the expected level. However, he noted that the team defended Ghana's honor with dignity and tried to restore its reputation on the international stage.

How did Ghana perform in the 2026 World Cup?

The Ghana national team played three matches in the World Cup group stage.

“Black Stars”:

  • Defeated Panama 1-0;

  • Drew 0-0 with England;

  • Lost 1-2 to Croatia.

The team reached the playoffs but was eliminated after a 0-1 loss to Colombia in the Round of 16.

“Thank you, Ghana”

Queiroz concluded his statement with hope for the future.

“Thank you, Ghana. For us, the journey is just beginning,” he said.

Thus, the Carlos Queiroz era with the Ghana national team has come to an end. The federation now faces the task of selecting a new head coach and preparing the team for upcoming major tournaments.

Carlos QueirozGhanaBlack StarsFootballWorld Cup
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