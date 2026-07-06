Apple's first foldable iPhone: Release date and price revealed

Apple is preparing to launch its first foldable smartphone, tentatively named iPhone Ultra. However, tech enthusiasts may have to wait a long time for this innovative gadget. According to the latest information provided by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the long-awaited novelty will only hit the market by the end of 2026, and its supply will be extremely limited. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Citing sources in the supply chain, it is reported that Apple plans to produce only 7–8 million units of the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. For comparison, the production volume of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models during the same period is expected to reach 20–22 million units. This indicates that the new type of smartphone will not be available to everyone.

Will the iPhone X scenario repeat?

Analysts believe the situation with the foldable iPhone is reminiscent of the iPhone X in 2017. At that time, Apple unveiled its anniversary smartphone alongside the iPhone 8, but sales started much later due to production complexities. Even in 2026, while the device may be showcased in September alongside the main iPhone 18 lineup, it is highly likely that actual sales will only begin in the fourth quarter.

Initial production rates are also expected to be quite low. Specifically, only 0.5–1 million units may be assembled in the third quarter of 2026. This accounts for just 10 percent of the total six-month plan. In such a climate of scarcity, it is natural for demand for the smartphone to significantly exceed supply.

Price and market expectations

According to ixbt.com, the price of the new foldable iPhone is estimated to be between $2300 and $2500. Nevertheless, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the high price will not deter buyers. Once pre-orders begin, the first batches are expected to sell out instantly, with delivery times potentially stretching to 4–6 weeks.

Furthermore, due to artificial scarcity in the market, it is not excluded that the device could be resold by third-party vendors at a 50–100 percent markup over its official price. In the Uzbekistan market, such exclusive devices usually appear early with high premiums, but official warranties and stable prices will only be established once production scales up.

According to experts, the real demand for the foldable iPhone can only be objectively assessed by the end of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027, after the initial hype subsides and production stabilizes. For now, Apple fans must continue to wait for the technological revolution.