Dilso‘z awarded with the "El-yurt fidokori" badge

Singer Dilso‘z shared some joyful news with her fans. Through her social media page, the artist announced that she was awarded the "El-yurt fidokori" (Devotee of the Nation) badge on July 5.

The singer stated that she considers this award a great recognition and a high responsibility, expressing her sincere gratitude to those who deemed her worthy of it.

"Thank you very much for finding me worthy of the 'El-yurt fidokori' award. I am very happy with such attention. May God grant that I continue to be worthy of such high awards in the future," Dilso‘z wrote.

The singer's post sparked great interest among fans and art enthusiasts in a short time. In the comments, many followers are congratulating Dilso‘z on her new award and wishing her creative success.

This award is being evaluated as further recognition of the singer's many years of hard work in the field of art, her dedication to creativity, and her worthy contribution to Uzbek pop music.