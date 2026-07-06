Lionel Messi with his family: Argentina captain takes a break before the decisive 2026 World Cup matches

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has taken a short break amidst the intense competition of the 2026 World Cup. The legendary footballer, aiming for another title with the reigning world champions, recharged his spirits in Miami with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons. This was reported by Goal.com .

This break, occurring ahead of the tournament's knockout stage, follows Argentina's grueling match against Cape Verde. Lionel Scaloni's side secured their spot in the Round of 16 after a 3-2 victory in extra time. According to Goal.com, this crucial win provided the team with an opportunity to rest and spend time with their families.

Antonela Roccuzzo shared photos on her Instagram page featuring her husband and their children — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The post, which has over 41 million followers, captures intimate moments of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner off the pitch. The caption, "We love you, together again," was warmly received by fans and garnered millions of likes.

The next step toward records

Although Lionel Messi is spending time with his family, his performance on the pitch remains astonishing. The 39-year-old forward is displaying top form in this tournament held on North American soil. He has managed to score in every match played so far.

Currently, Messi has 7 goals to his name, already matching his total tally from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His goal against Cape Verde brought his total count in World Cup history to 20. With this result, he has further solidified his status as the tournament's all-time top scorer.

For Lionel Messi, the support of his family is vital ahead of the tournament's most demanding 'win or go home' stage. The Inter Miami star aims to lead the Argentina national team to the world throne for the second consecutive time with his experience and skill. Football fans are following this historic journey with great interest, as every move Messi makes writes a new chapter in the football world.