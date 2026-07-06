Will Erling Haaland move to Real Madrid: The player's father and insiders give the final answer

·75·Sport
Will Erling Haaland move to Real Madrid: The player's father and insiders give the final answer

The future of Erling Haaland, one of the brightest stars of the Premier League and world football, has once again become the focus of sports media. Rumors about a transfer of the Manchester City striker to Real Madrid have intensified following recent statements by his father, Alf-Inge Haaland. Against this backdrop, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

In an interview with DAZN, Alf-Inge Haaland touched upon the possibility of his son moving to the Spanish capital. According to him, although Erling is currently happy at Manchester City, it is difficult to reject a challenge from one of the world's most prestigious clubs, the "Royal Club". "Moving to Real Madrid? He has a long-term contract with Manchester City and feels very good here. However, anything can happen in the world of football. Every player wants to play in Madrid," the player's father emphasized.

Transfer window and Fabrizio Romano's reaction

Many fans were expecting Erling Haaland to play under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, who recently took charge of Real Madrid. However, Fabrizio Romano firmly stated on his YouTube channel that this transfer will not happen this summer. According to Goal.com, the Italian journalist has precise information regarding the player's plans.

"I am telling you, Haaland will not move to Real Madrid this summer. But it could happen in the future. It is possible that Erling will consider this option in 2026 or later. It remains in his mind as a future possibility, but not now," says Romano.

Currently, Erling Haaland remains one of the main pillars of the Manchester City project. The new coach, Enzo Maresca, who took over the team after Pep Guardiola's departure, has also expressed great interest in working with the Norwegian striker. The relationship between the club and the player remains positive, which delays the transfer issue for at least several seasons.

Haaland, who has a long-term agreement with Manchester City until 2034, intends to continue setting new records in the English championship. Real Madrid, for its part, will be forced to consider other alternatives to strengthen its attacking line. For now, the football community will have to wait and see if this major transfer ever happens.

Erling HaalandReal MadridManchester CityFabrizio RomanoFootball Transfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Jude Bellingham: "Tell your boss you're not coming to work tomorrow"Jude Bellingham: "Tell your boss you're not coming to work tomorrow"Today, 19:24Lionel Messi with his family: Argentina captain takes a break before the decisive 2026 World Cup matchesLionel Messi with his family: Argentina captain takes a break before the decisive 2026 World Cup matchesToday, 18:52Uzbekistan's U19 boxers to enter the ring tomorrowUzbekistan's U19 boxers to enter the ring tomorrowToday, 18:52Uzbek boxers start Asian Championship with victoriesUzbek boxers start Asian Championship with victoriesToday, 18:50Henry addresses Neymar with touching wordsHenry addresses Neymar with touching wordsToday, 18:47Luis de la Fuente: "I would prefer it if Cristiano Ronaldo did not play"Luis de la Fuente: "I would prefer it if Cristiano Ronaldo did not play"Today, 18:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan