Will Erling Haaland move to Real Madrid: The player's father and insiders give the final answer

The future of Erling Haaland, one of the brightest stars of the Premier League and world football, has once again become the focus of sports media. Rumors about a transfer of the Manchester City striker to Real Madrid have intensified following recent statements by his father, Alf-Inge Haaland. Against this backdrop, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

In an interview with DAZN, Alf-Inge Haaland touched upon the possibility of his son moving to the Spanish capital. According to him, although Erling is currently happy at Manchester City, it is difficult to reject a challenge from one of the world's most prestigious clubs, the "Royal Club". "Moving to Real Madrid? He has a long-term contract with Manchester City and feels very good here. However, anything can happen in the world of football. Every player wants to play in Madrid," the player's father emphasized.

Transfer window and Fabrizio Romano's reaction

Many fans were expecting Erling Haaland to play under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, who recently took charge of Real Madrid. However, Fabrizio Romano firmly stated on his YouTube channel that this transfer will not happen this summer. According to Goal.com, the Italian journalist has precise information regarding the player's plans.

"I am telling you, Haaland will not move to Real Madrid this summer. But it could happen in the future. It is possible that Erling will consider this option in 2026 or later. It remains in his mind as a future possibility, but not now," says Romano.

Currently, Erling Haaland remains one of the main pillars of the Manchester City project. The new coach, Enzo Maresca, who took over the team after Pep Guardiola's departure, has also expressed great interest in working with the Norwegian striker. The relationship between the club and the player remains positive, which delays the transfer issue for at least several seasons.

Haaland, who has a long-term agreement with Manchester City until 2034, intends to continue setting new records in the English championship. Real Madrid, for its part, will be forced to consider other alternatives to strengthen its attacking line. For now, the football community will have to wait and see if this major transfer ever happens.