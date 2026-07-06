Five quintuplets born in Andijan

A rare and joyful event has been recorded in the Andijan region, where a family welcomed five quintuplets at once. This occurrence has captured the attention of not only medical professionals but the general public as well.

It is reported that three of the newborns are girls and two are boys. Such cases are considered significant due to their rarity.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, the five babies and their mother are currently under the supervision of qualified medical staff, and their condition is stable. Specialists are continuing to provide the necessary medical monitoring and care.

It is noted that the health of the mother and the infants is being constantly monitored, and they are receiving all necessary medical assistance. This joyful event has become one of the most notable pieces of news in the Andijan region.