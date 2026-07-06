Portugal vs. Spain: Starting lineups announced

One of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 is about to begin. The starting lineups for the Iberian derby between the national teams of Portugal and Spain have been revealed.

The match will kick off at 23:59 Tashkent time. The winning team will advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Ronaldo leads the Portuguese attack

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for the Portuguese national team. He will be supported in the attacking line by Joao Felix and Pedro Neto.

Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, and Vitinha will operate in the midfield. In defense, the trust has been placed in Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, and Nuno Mendes.

Portugal's starting lineup:

Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Neto, Felix, Ronaldo.

Spain goes on the attack with Yamal

Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alex Baena will lead Spain's attacking line.

Rodri, Pedri, and Dani Olmo will be responsible for ball control and organizing attacks in the midfield. Unai Simon will guard the goal.

Spain's starting lineup:

Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Olmo, Rodri, Baena, Oyarzabal, Yamal.

A spot in the quarterfinals is at stake

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Portugal — Spain

Kick-off time: 23:59, Tashkent time.

On one side, an experienced Portugal led by Ronaldo; on the other, Spain with stars like Yamal and Pedri. There are no second chances in the Iberian derby — defeat means saying goodbye to the World Cup.