2026 World Cup Round of 16: Belgium routs USA to reach the quarterfinals

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2026 World Cup Round of 16: Belgium routs USA to reach the quarterfinals

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, the Belgium national team defeated the USA 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In the match held in Seattle, the Europeans were highly effective in their attacks. Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku also found the back of the net.

De Ketelaere becomes the hero of the match

Belgium opened the scoring in the 9th minute. De Ketelaere finished a fast-paced attack with a goal, putting his team ahead.

The USA equalized in the 31st minute through a goal by Malik Tillman. However, just two minutes later, De Ketelaere struck again to complete his brace.

Vanaken and Lukaku seal the victory

In the second half, Belgium further increased their dominance. In the 57th minute, Hans Vanaken extended the lead to 3-1.

In the final minutes of the match, substitute Romelu Lukaku scored to set the final result at 4-1.

USA bids farewell to the World Cup

The hosts struggled to stop the opponent's attacks. Although Tillman's goal gave the USA hope, Belgium regained the lead shortly after and maintained control of the game.

Thus, the USA concluded its participation in the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 16.

Belgium's next opponent is Spain

Belgium will face the Spain national team in the quarterfinals. Spain had previously eliminated Portugal in the previous round.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

USA — Belgium 1:4

Goals: Tillman, 31 — De Ketelaere, 9, 33; Vanaken, 57; Lukaku, 90+3.

Yellow cards: McKennie, 35; Tillman, 69.

Belgium made a strong statement in Seattle. Now, an even tougher test against Spain lies ahead.

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