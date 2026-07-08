Salah on Messi: "He can turn the game all by himself"

·109·Sport
Salah on Messi: "He can turn the game all by himself"

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2. After the match, Egypt's leader Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi.

Although Egypt led 2-0 during the match, they could not maintain their advantage. Despite missing a penalty, Messi changed the outcome of the game with a goal and an assist.

Egypt was very close to an upset

The match started very well for Egypt. The African side took a two-goal lead against Argentina and seemed to have taken a big step towards the quarterfinals.

However, the reigning champions increased the pressure in the final minutes and snatched a 3-2 victory.

Messi missed a penalty but turned the game around

Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty early in the match. However, he had a major impact on the game later on.

The Argentine captain provided an assist and scored a goal himself, playing a decisive role in his team's comeback.

Salah acknowledged Messi

Mohamed Salah openly admitted Messi's level after the match.

“We did our best, but there is a guy named Messi who can turn the tide of the game at any moment and win it all by himself. Messi is on a much higher level than the rest of the players, I have to admit that,” La Derecha Diario quoted Salah as saying.

Switzerland awaits Argentina in the quarterfinals

Egypt left the tournament after the defeat, while Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the next round, Lionel Scaloni's side will face Switzerland. Messi remains Argentina's main hope in the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel MessiMohamed SalahWorld Cup 2026ArgentinaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Hollywood Script: Argentina Stages Incredible Comeback Against EgyptHollywood Script: Argentina Stages Incredible Comeback Against EgyptToday, 11:32Egypt files complaint to FIFA over refereeing in Argentina matchEgypt files complaint to FIFA over refereeing in Argentina matchToday, 11:13Ziko to the referee: «He ruined our dream, let him answer before God»Ziko to the referee: «He ruined our dream, let him answer before God»Today, 10:37Alvaro Arbeloa appointed as Fulham head coachAlvaro Arbeloa appointed as Fulham head coachToday, 05:32Enzo Fernández: "I have been dreaming of this goal for three years"Enzo Fernández: "I have been dreaming of this goal for three years"Today, 04:38Lionel Messi: "Argentina never gives up"Lionel Messi: "Argentina never gives up"Today, 04:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan