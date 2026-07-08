Salah on Messi: "He can turn the game all by himself"

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2. After the match, Egypt's leader Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi.

Although Egypt led 2-0 during the match, they could not maintain their advantage. Despite missing a penalty, Messi changed the outcome of the game with a goal and an assist.

Egypt was very close to an upset

The match started very well for Egypt. The African side took a two-goal lead against Argentina and seemed to have taken a big step towards the quarterfinals.

However, the reigning champions increased the pressure in the final minutes and snatched a 3-2 victory.

Messi missed a penalty but turned the game around

Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty early in the match. However, he had a major impact on the game later on.

The Argentine captain provided an assist and scored a goal himself, playing a decisive role in his team's comeback.

Salah acknowledged Messi

Mohamed Salah openly admitted Messi's level after the match.

“We did our best, but there is a guy named Messi who can turn the tide of the game at any moment and win it all by himself. Messi is on a much higher level than the rest of the players, I have to admit that,” La Derecha Diario quoted Salah as saying.

Switzerland awaits Argentina in the quarterfinals

Egypt left the tournament after the defeat, while Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the next round, Lionel Scaloni's side will face Switzerland. Messi remains Argentina's main hope in the 2026 World Cup.