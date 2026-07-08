Test permits for applicants are now being issued

·0·Society
Test permits for applicants are now being issued

Permits have been generated for applicants participating in the entrance examinations for state higher and professional educational institutions for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Applicants can download their permits via the my.uzbmb.uz website. To do this, it is required to enter a personal identification number (PINFL) and passport or ID card details.

When attending the test, applicants must bring the original copy of their passport or ID card and their permit. It is necessary to arrive no later than the time specified on the permit.

Applicants who arrive with a copy of their passport or other documents will not be admitted to the exam. Furthermore, those who are late for the test will not be able to participate in the process.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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