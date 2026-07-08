Ziko to the referee: «He ruined our dream, let him answer before God»

Egypt national team forward Mostafa Ziko expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating after the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Argentina.

Despite Egypt leading 2-0, they ultimately lost 2-3. In Ziko's opinion, the decisions made by referee François Letexier affected the dreams of an entire nation.

Ziko sharply criticized the referee

After the match, Mostafa Ziko did not hide his emotions. He openly stated his deep dissatisfaction with the head referee's decisions.

«The referee ruined the dream of an entire nation and he targeted us, because we were not supposed to beat Argentina. Now let him answer before God for what he has done,» said Ziko.

Goal disallowed after VAR

One of the episodes that fueled the Egyptian player's frustration occurred in the 58th minute.

Ziko's goal was disallowed after a VAR review. This decision is being considered one of the moments that influenced the outcome of the game.

No penalty given for a foul on Salah

Another controversial situation arose in the final minutes of the match.

The referee did not award a penalty in a situation where the Egyptian side believed a foul was committed against Mohamed Salah. This further intensified the post-match protests.

Egypt eliminated from the tournament

Egypt was very close to a major sensation against Argentina in the Round of 16. However, the reigning champions turned the score in their favor in the final minutes and won 3-2.

Argentina will now face Switzerland in the quarterfinals. The World Cup, held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, continues until July 19.