Ziko to the referee: «He ruined our dream, let him answer before God»

·53·Sport
Ziko to the referee: «He ruined our dream, let him answer before God»

Egypt national team forward Mostafa Ziko expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating after the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Argentina.

Despite Egypt leading 2-0, they ultimately lost 2-3. In Ziko's opinion, the decisions made by referee François Letexier affected the dreams of an entire nation.

Ziko sharply criticized the referee

After the match, Mostafa Ziko did not hide his emotions. He openly stated his deep dissatisfaction with the head referee's decisions.

«The referee ruined the dream of an entire nation and he targeted us, because we were not supposed to beat Argentina. Now let him answer before God for what he has done,» said Ziko.

Goal disallowed after VAR

One of the episodes that fueled the Egyptian player's frustration occurred in the 58th minute.

Ziko's goal was disallowed after a VAR review. This decision is being considered one of the moments that influenced the outcome of the game.

No penalty given for a foul on Salah

Another controversial situation arose in the final minutes of the match.

The referee did not award a penalty in a situation where the Egyptian side believed a foul was committed against Mohamed Salah. This further intensified the post-match protests.

Egypt eliminated from the tournament

Egypt was very close to a major sensation against Argentina in the Round of 16. However, the reigning champions turned the score in their favor in the final minutes and won 3-2.

Argentina will now face Switzerland in the quarterfinals. The World Cup, held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, continues until July 19.

World CupEgyptArgentinaMostafa ZikoFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Salah on Messi: "He can turn the game all by himself"Salah on Messi: "He can turn the game all by himself"Today, 10:32Alvaro Arbeloa appointed as Fulham head coachAlvaro Arbeloa appointed as Fulham head coachToday, 05:32Enzo Fernández: "I have been dreaming of this goal for three years"Enzo Fernández: "I have been dreaming of this goal for three years"Today, 04:38Lionel Messi: "Argentina never gives up"Lionel Messi: "Argentina never gives up"Today, 04:342026 World Cup: All quarter-final matchups confirmed2026 World Cup: All quarter-final matchups confirmedToday, 04:322026 World Cup: Switzerland defeats Colombia on penalties2026 World Cup: Switzerland defeats Colombia on penaltiesToday, 04:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan