Over 1.3 billion soums worth of natural gas theft uncovered in Tashkent

·0·Uzbekistan
Over 1.3 billion soums worth of natural gas theft uncovered in Tashkent

Cases of illegal natural gas consumption have been uncovered in the Yashnabad and Yunusabad districts of Tashkent. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the total damage caused to state interests exceeds 1.3 billion soums.

During an inspection of a non-residential building belonging to "O. F." LLC in the Yashnabad district, it was discovered that the gas meter had been tampered with. Preliminary calculations indicate that this incident resulted in 956 million soums of damage.

A similar violation was recorded at a store owned by "A. F." LLC in the same district. Illegal use of natural gas at this location caused 331 million soums in damages.

In the Yunusabad district, it was found that a citizen, V. A., had arbitrarily connected his property to the gas network. The value of the illegally consumed gas in this case is estimated at 84 million soums.

Control measures and legal assessments are ongoing for each of these cases.

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