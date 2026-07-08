Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 9

The dollar exchange rate effective for July 9 is expected to decrease by around 20–21 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Turonbank — 11 970 soums.

• OFB — 11 965 soums.

• Ipotekabank — 11 965 soums.

• Asakabank — 11 960 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Octobank — 12 010 soums.

• Hayotbank — 12 020 soums.

• Tengebank — 12 020 soums.

• Agrobank — 12 020 soums.

The exchange rate may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rate.