Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 9
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• Turonbank — 11 970 soums.
• Octobank — 12 010 soums.
The dollar exchange rate effective for July 9 is expected to decrease by around 20–21 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.
Best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Turonbank — 11 970 soums.
• OFB — 11 965 soums.
• Ipotekabank — 11 965 soums.
• Asakabank — 11 960 soums.
Best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Octobank — 12 010 soums.
• Hayotbank — 12 020 soums.
• Tengebank — 12 020 soums.
• Agrobank — 12 020 soums.
The exchange rate may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rate.
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