Russia launches overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine

·0·World
Russia launches overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine

Photo: Danylo Antoniuk/AP Photo/picture alliance

On the night of July 8, Russian forces carried out another joint attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and strike drones.

Explosions, fires, and destruction were reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv. According to local authorities, several people were injured.

Explosions and fires occurred in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that at least two people were injured in the capital as a result of the attack. One of them has been hospitalized.

Earlier, Klitschko stated that a fire had broken out in warehouses following a missile strike in the Desnianskyi district. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

In this regard, an air raid alert was declared across Kyiv.

Drone activity observed around the capital

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that enemy attack drones were moving around the capital.

According to him, the aerial threat to the city remains.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also announced that Russia had launched several ballistic missiles toward Kyiv from the north.

Houses and cars damaged in Kharkiv

The city of Kharkiv also suffered from the overnight attacks. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that significant destruction was recorded as a result of the strike.

According to preliminary data, two people were also injured in Kharkiv.

In the city:

  • more than 20 private houses;

  • windows of a place of worship;

  • street lighting networks;

  • five cars were damaged.

Earlier, it was reported that a missile had struck the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.

Attacks lasted for several hours

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia's overnight air attacks against Kyiv, Kharkiv, as well as the central and eastern regions of the country, lasted for several hours.

Due to the air raid threat in Ukraine, the population is advised to follow safety precautions.

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