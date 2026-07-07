Microplastics detected in every second fish in the Syr Darya basin

A study conducted by Uzbek scientists has shown a high level of microplastic contamination among fish in the Syr Darya basin. According to the research results, plastic particles were found in more than half of the examined fish.

Experts analyzed 61 fish samples taken from the Chirchiq and Karadarya rivers. As a result, the presence of microplastics was detected in the organisms of 60.7 percent of them. Calculations show that an average of 2.61 plastic particles were found in the body of each fish.

Scientists note that microplastics can negatively affect the digestive system of fish, weaken their immunity, and disrupt the endocrine system. It is likely that such pollution poses a risk not only to aquatic life but also to human health through the food chain.

Another important observation was made during the study. It indicates that as the weight and size of the fish increase, the amount of microplastics accumulated in its body also increases. This means that larger and longer-living fish accumulate more plastic particles.