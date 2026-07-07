Everton begin negotiations for Tottenham defender Djed Spence

Everton are planning a surprise move before the summer transfer window closes. The club is seriously considering signing Tottenham and England defender Djed Spence. This transfer has become the Merseyside club's primary goal to strengthen their right-back position. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to The Athletic, Everton manager David Moyes intends to bolster the team's defensive line. Since the 25-year-old is not getting regular playing time at the London club, the Toffees' management wants to lure him with the promise of a starting role in the Premier League. Consistent playing time is a priority for Spence at this stage of his career.

Competition and the new manager factor

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is currently undergoing a major squad overhaul. The arrival of defenders like Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke has intensified competition in the backline. This is seen as one of the main factors making it significantly harder for Djed Spence to secure a spot in the starting XI.

According to Goal.com, the player made 30 Premier League appearances in the 2025-26 season, starting 23 of them. Despite this, the new tactical changes and transfers under De Zerbi are forcing Spence to worry about his future. Although he has a contract with the Londoners until June 2029, a move to Goodison Park seems like a logical step.

David Moyes highly values the player's speed and tactical flexibility. The manager believes these qualities will help solve Everton's defensive problems. Currently, the club's management is working on evaluating Tottenham's asking price and preparing an official bid.

The Merseysiders aim to complete the transfer before the start of the 2026-27 season. For context, both teams are scheduled to play their first matches of the new season on Saturday, August 22. Everton's management hopes to register Spence before the home match against Crystal Palace.

If this transfer goes through, Everton will not only gain an experienced defender but also boost the team's reputation by adding an England international. The initial stages of negotiations are currently underway.