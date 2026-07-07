Arsenal eye former Manchester United defender as replacement for Ben White

Arsenal are preparing an unexpected move in the summer transfer window. The "Gunners" are considering Aaron Wan-Bissaka, known for his spells at Manchester United and Crystal Palace and currently playing for West Ham, to strengthen their squad. This interest arises amidst uncertainty surrounding one of the team's key defenders, Ben White. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to TEAMTalk, Arsenal's management is seriously concerned that Ben White might leave the club. The English defender is attracting interest from several European giants and Saudi Arabian clubs. Consequently, manager Mikel Arteta has compiled an 11-man shortlist to reinforce the right-back position, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka occupying a leading spot.

Defensive changes

The 28-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka recently delivered solid performances for the DR Congo national team at the World Cup. His team managed to advance from a group featuring strong opponents like Portugal and Colombia. West Ham's relegation from the Premier League is expected to lower the player's transfer fee and increase his desire to return to the top flight.

Mikel Arteta highly values Wan-Bissaka's one-on-one defensive skills. Arsenal officials believe the player will compete with Jurrien Timber and bring additional solidity to the team's defense. Wan-Bissaka's defensive attributes could be particularly useful in stopping the Premier League's most dangerous wingers.

Issues surrounding Ben White

The situation regarding Ben White is quite complex. The player is battling not only transfer rumors but also serious injuries. Notably, he was unable to play during the decisive stages of last season, including the Champions League final where Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain. This injury also prevented him from joining the England squad for the World Cup.

Club sporting director Andrea Berta is currently active in the transfer market. The list includes not only Aaron Wan-Bissaka but other prominent names as well. The Londoners are prepared to conduct negotiations on several fronts. The list of players being scouted by Arsenal is as follows:

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo)

Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig)

For the future, the club is considering even younger options. Talents such as Roma defender Wesley, Monaco member Vanderson, and Sporting CP representative Ivan Fresneda are part of Mikel Arteta's long-term plans. Having won the Premier League last season, Arsenal aims to deepen their squad to maintain their hegemony.