PSG Signs Next Talent from Milan Academy

·7·Sport
PSG Signs Next Talent from Milan Academy

France's Paris Saint-Germain continues to strengthen its goalkeeping ranks. The Parisians have officially announced the signing of 18-year-old Alessandro Longoni, considered one of Italian football's most promising keepers, on a long-term contract. This transfer is seen as part of the club's future strategic plans. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Longoni signed a five-year deal with the Paris club running until June 2031. The young talent moved to Paris as a free agent after his youth contract with AC Milan expired. Standing at 192 cm, the goalkeeper attracted specialists' attention with his physical attributes and playing style.

On the path to becoming the new Donnarumma

Alessandro Longoni's move from the Milan academy to PSG evokes memories for many of Gianluigi Donnarumma. Interestingly, Longoni becomes the 14th Italian footballer in the history of the Paris club and the sixth Italian goalkeeper to defend the team's colors, following renowned keepers like Salvatore Sirigu, Gianluigi Buffon, and Donnarumma.

The young keeper has already achieved significant success in his short career. He won the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship with the Italy U-17 national team. Additionally, he demonstrated his skill at the U-17 World Cup by saving two penalties in a match against Brazil.

Longoni will wear the number 16 shirt at PSG. He is expected to take the place of Renato Marin, who left the team on loan. The club management, specifically President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting Director Luis Campos, have highly praised the young player's talent.

"I am grateful to the club management and Luis Enrique for the trust placed in me. I am proud to join a great team like Paris Saint-Germain and will work with all my strength to justify this trust," Longoni stated in an interview with the club's press service.

Experts believe that Longoni's transfer perfectly aligns with PSG's policy of recruiting young talents at an early stage. Although it may be difficult for him to compete with Donnarumma for a spot in the starting lineup for now, he has all the potential to become the team's number one goalkeeper in the future.

PSGAC MilanTransferAlessandro LongoniFootball
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