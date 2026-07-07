2026 World Cup. Argentina vs. Egypt: A new test for the reigning champions

Today, July 7, another exciting 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match will take place. Reigning world champions Argentina will face the Egyptian national team in Atlanta.

The match will kick off at 21:00 Tashkent time. The winning team will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The match will be held in Atlanta

The match between Argentina and Egypt will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Argentina — Egypt

Kick-off time: 21:00, Tashkent time.

Argentina arrived with a hard-fought victory

In the Round of 32, Argentina faced the Cape Verde national team.

The intense match ended in a draw during regular time. Dominating in extra time, the Argentines secured a 3-2 victory and earned their ticket to the Round of 16.

Egypt stopped Australia on penalties

The Egyptian national team tested their strength against Australia in the previous round.

The match ended 1-1 after regular and extra time. In the penalty shootout, the Egyptians prevailed 4-2, continuing their journey in the tournament.

Will the reigning champion continue their path?

Argentina won the top prize at the 2022 World Cup by defeating France in a penalty shootout in the final.

Now, another decisive test awaits the reigning champions. On one side, the highly experienced Argentina, and on the other, a combative Egypt that eliminated Australia — it is clear that it will not be an easy game in Atlanta.