Resignation in Portugal: Martinez leaves the team

·40·Sport
Resignation in Portugal: Martinez leaves the team

The wave of managerial resignations at the 2026 World Cup continues. Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez has stepped down following the 1/8 final defeat to Spain.

Portugal lost 0-1 to Spain and exited the tournament. Martinez stated that he took the job to win the World Cup, and since that goal was not achieved, continuing makes no sense.

Martinez: "There is no point in continuing without winning"

The Spanish coach noted that the decision to resign was not fully set before the World Cup. According to him, the main goal was to win the tournament with Portugal.

"I came to Portugal to win the World Cup, and I think there is no point in continuing without a victory," said Martinez.

Contract also ended today

Martinez emphasized that the Portuguese football leadership now has the opportunity to select a new coach.

"The president has always supported me, but my contract ends today. I have nothing more to say," he added.

Failed to win a trophy with Portugal

Roberto Martinez had taken charge of the Portugal national team in 2023.

However, the Spanish specialist could not win any trophies with the team. At the 2026 World Cup, Portugal lost to Spain and exited the competition in the 1/8 finals.

Eighth resignation at the World Cup

This marks the eighth managerial resignation among the teams participating in the World Cup.

Previously, the following specialists also left their positions:

  • Sabri Lamouchi — Tunisia;

  • Hong Myung-bo — South Korea;

  • Steve Clarke — Scotland;

  • Miroslav Koubek — Czech Republic;

  • Ronald Koeman — Netherlands;

  • Sebastián Beccacece — Ecuador;

  • Julian Nagelsmann — Germany.

The results at the 2026 World Cup are drastically changing not only the fate of the teams but also the future of the coaches. Portugal now begins a new era.

PortugalRoberto MartinezWorld Cup 2026FootballCoaching
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Revenge between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi: French star eyes the 2026 World Cup throneRevenge between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi: French star eyes the 2026 World Cup throneToday, 12:56Messi breaks his Qatar record: Incredible stats at the 2026 World Cup!Messi breaks his Qatar record: Incredible stats at the 2026 World Cup!Today, 12:53UCL Debut: Sabah's historic victory and Rakhmonaliev's successUCL Debut: Sabah's historic victory and Rakhmonaliev's successToday, 12:48The Crisis of the Portugal National Team: The Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo MistakeThe Crisis of the Portugal National Team: The Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo MistakeToday, 12:11Jude Bellingham and England Legends: Real Madrid Star Reaches New StatusJude Bellingham and England Legends: Real Madrid Star Reaches New StatusToday, 11:51Henry supports Ronaldo: "No doubt about his legacy"Henry supports Ronaldo: "No doubt about his legacy"Today, 11:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan