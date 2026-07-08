Resignation in Portugal: Martinez leaves the team

The wave of managerial resignations at the 2026 World Cup continues. Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez has stepped down following the 1/8 final defeat to Spain.

Portugal lost 0-1 to Spain and exited the tournament. Martinez stated that he took the job to win the World Cup, and since that goal was not achieved, continuing makes no sense.

Martinez: "There is no point in continuing without winning"

The Spanish coach noted that the decision to resign was not fully set before the World Cup. According to him, the main goal was to win the tournament with Portugal.

"I came to Portugal to win the World Cup, and I think there is no point in continuing without a victory," said Martinez.

Contract also ended today

Martinez emphasized that the Portuguese football leadership now has the opportunity to select a new coach.

"The president has always supported me, but my contract ends today. I have nothing more to say," he added.

Failed to win a trophy with Portugal

Roberto Martinez had taken charge of the Portugal national team in 2023.

However, the Spanish specialist could not win any trophies with the team. At the 2026 World Cup, Portugal lost to Spain and exited the competition in the 1/8 finals.

Eighth resignation at the World Cup

This marks the eighth managerial resignation among the teams participating in the World Cup.

Previously, the following specialists also left their positions:

Sabri Lamouchi — Tunisia;

Hong Myung-bo — South Korea;

Steve Clarke — Scotland;

Miroslav Koubek — Czech Republic;

Ronald Koeman — Netherlands;

Sebastián Beccacece — Ecuador;

Julian Nagelsmann — Germany.

The results at the 2026 World Cup are drastically changing not only the fate of the teams but also the future of the coaches. Portugal now begins a new era.