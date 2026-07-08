2026 World Cup: Switzerland defeats Colombia on penalties (video)

·78·Sport
2026 World Cup: Switzerland defeats Colombia on penalties (video)

The winner of the World Cup Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Colombia was decided in a penalty shootout. Following the goal-filled drama between Argentina and Egypt, this encounter became a true test of patience for the fans. Zamin.uz presents the most notable highlights of the match.

Switzerland – Colombia — 0:0 (penalty shootout — 4:3)

A boring match on the pitch and Jürgen Klopp's 'french fries'

During regular time and extra time, both teams played with extreme caution. Controlling the ball and killing time became a higher priority than creating dangerous chances. The most discussed moment of the first 45 minutes on social media did not happen on the pitch, but in the stands:

Tired of the dull tactical battle on the field, the cameras focused on the famous coach sitting in the stands, Jürgen Klopp, The footage of him eating french fries with great appetite was discussed more actively and widely on social media than the match itself.

Only in extra time did the Colombian national team show some life and attempt to take the initiative, but they could not break through the Swiss defense, and the score remained goalless.

Nerves in the penalty shootout and Kobel's heroism

In the football lottery, both teams made similar mistakes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. However, in the end, the European side was luckier:

  • After Colombian Sánchez hit the crossbar, Swiss player Manuel Akanji also responded with a miss.

  • At the decisive moment, Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel skillfully saved Cucho Hernández's shot, securing his team's victory.

  • Ruben Vargas scored the final penalty to seal the win — 4:3.

72 years of history and the Colombian defense that Fayzullayev broke

This victory became a truly historic event for Swiss football. The team for the first time since 1954 has qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals.

For Colombia, this was a painful defeat. Throughout the tournament, they had conceded only 1 goal. The only player in the world to score against Colombia in this World Cup remains the Uzbekistan national team member Abbosbek Fayzullayev. remains.

Now, Switzerland will face the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Messi, who recorded a terrifying comeback, for a spot in the semi-finals.

World Cup 2026SwitzerlandColombiaFootballPenalty Shootout
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Revenge between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi: French star eyes the 2026 World Cup throneRevenge between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi: French star eyes the 2026 World Cup throneToday, 12:56Messi breaks his Qatar record: Incredible stats at the 2026 World Cup!Messi breaks his Qatar record: Incredible stats at the 2026 World Cup!Today, 12:53UCL Debut: Sabah's historic victory and Rakhmonaliev's successUCL Debut: Sabah's historic victory and Rakhmonaliev's successToday, 12:48The Crisis of the Portugal National Team: The Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo MistakeThe Crisis of the Portugal National Team: The Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo MistakeToday, 12:11Jude Bellingham and England Legends: Real Madrid Star Reaches New StatusJude Bellingham and England Legends: Real Madrid Star Reaches New StatusToday, 11:51Henry supports Ronaldo: "No doubt about his legacy"Henry supports Ronaldo: "No doubt about his legacy"Today, 11:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan