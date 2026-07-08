The winner of the World Cup Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Colombia was decided in a penalty shootout. Following the goal-filled drama between Argentina and Egypt, this encounter became a true test of patience for the fans. Zamin.uz presents the most notable highlights of the match.

Switzerland – Colombia — 0:0 (penalty shootout — 4:3)

A boring match on the pitch and Jürgen Klopp's 'french fries'

During regular time and extra time, both teams played with extreme caution. Controlling the ball and killing time became a higher priority than creating dangerous chances. The most discussed moment of the first 45 minutes on social media did not happen on the pitch, but in the stands:

Tired of the dull tactical battle on the field, the cameras focused on the famous coach sitting in the stands, Jürgen Klopp, The footage of him eating french fries with great appetite was discussed more actively and widely on social media than the match itself.

Only in extra time did the Colombian national team show some life and attempt to take the initiative, but they could not break through the Swiss defense, and the score remained goalless.

Nerves in the penalty shootout and Kobel's heroism

In the football lottery, both teams made similar mistakes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. However, in the end, the European side was luckier:

After Colombian Sánchez hit the crossbar, Swiss player Manuel Akanji also responded with a miss.

At the decisive moment, Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel skillfully saved Cucho Hernández's shot, securing his team's victory.

Ruben Vargas scored the final penalty to seal the win — 4:3.

72 years of history and the Colombian defense that Fayzullayev broke

This victory became a truly historic event for Swiss football. The team for the first time since 1954 has qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals.

For Colombia, this was a painful defeat. Throughout the tournament, they had conceded only 1 goal. The only player in the world to score against Colombia in this World Cup remains the Uzbekistan national team member Abbosbek Fayzullayev. remains.

Now, Switzerland will face the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Messi, who recorded a terrifying comeback, for a spot in the semi-finals.