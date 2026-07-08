Lionel Messi did not hide his emotions after the dramatic victory against Egypt

Argentina captain Lionel Messi spoke openly about his mental state after the dramatic match against Egypt (3:2), which secured a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals. In the match held in Atlanta, the Argentines achieved a comeback victory despite trailing 0:2. However, despite his team's success, the legendary player admitted he was deeply frustrated with his own performance, particularly the missed penalty. This is reported by Goal.com .

After the final whistle, Lionel Messi could not hold back his tears on the pitch. According to Goal.com, the player felt very bad due to his unsuccessful spot-kick. "I was very angry that I couldn't score the penalty; it really brought me down. If I had scored in that situation, the game would have gone completely differently. We were playing well and created many chances, but the opposing goalkeeper made incredible saves," Messi emphasized.

A historic anti-record and Maradona's result

Egypt national team goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir managed to save Messi's penalty. This was Lionel's second missed penalty in the current tournament (he previously missed against Austria). Thus, Messi became the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties (excluding shootouts) in a single tournament. This was an unexpected and unpleasant result for such an experienced star.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi demonstrated his true skill in open play. He not only scored the equalizer but also showed true leadership on the pitch. According to statistics, he matched the result Diego Maradona recorded in the 1986 World Cup match against Belgium: scoring a goal, completing over 5 successful dribbles, and creating over 5 dangerous chances.

The fact that the Argentina national team was able to turn the game around after trailing 0:2 is a testament to the team's character. While goals from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi restored balance, Enzo Fernandez scored the winner in stoppage time. 39-year-old Messi brought his goal tally in the 2026 tournament to 8, proving once again how important he is for Lionel Scaloni's team.

"This victory is another example of pride, character, and desire. I am proud of this team. Coming back from 0:2 is not easy, but this group never gives up and fights until the end. We are happy to have reached the quarter-finals," added the Argentina captain. Now, the 'Albiceleste' are preparing for the next difficult tests on their path to defending the championship title.