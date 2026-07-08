Shahlo Alijonova: "It has been a year since our wedding"

·82·Culture
Shahlo Alijonova: "It has been a year since our wedding"

Shahlo Alijonova shared another joyful event with her fans via her Instagram page. The artist announced that it has been exactly one year since she started a family with her husband, Shoxrux Roziboyev.

As a reminder, the wedding of Shahlo Alijonova and Shoxrux Roziboyev took place on July 7, 2025. Over the past year, the couple has frequently shared warm and sincere moments from their married life on social media, capturing the attention of their followers.

Posting photos from their wedding, the actress wrote the following touching caption:

“2025.07.07 ~ 2026.07.07. Today marks one year since our wedding. Look at how time flies; it feels like it has only been a month since our wedding. May Allah grant us the opportunity to spend the rest of our lives with the same happiness I have felt this past year. May Allah bless everyone who wished us happiness and admired us with the same joy.”

The actress's post gathered thousands of likes and comments in a short time. Followers are sincerely congratulating the young couple, expressing their best wishes for a long life, a strong family, peace, and endless happiness.

Two different views of the bride and groom in white wedding attire in a ceremonial setting.
Shahlo AlijonovaShokhrukh RoziboyevInstagram
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