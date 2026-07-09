Neymar faces three paths after the 2026 World Cup: his father opposes one decision...

After the Brazil national team's early exit from the 2026 World Cup, questions surrounding Neymar's future have intensified. According to UOL, the player is considering three potential scenarios for continuing his career.

According to the source, those close to Neymar sensed his mental exhaustion from football even before the start of the World Cup.

Neymar showed signs of mental fatigue

According to UOL, Neymar has recently grown tired of the pressure in football and the media's attitude toward him.

It is noted that he has complained to friends that despite playing for the Brazil national team for 15 years, he does not receive enough recognition from the press.

Brazil's defeat changed the situation

Brazil was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 16 after a 1-2 loss to Norway.

Following this, it is reported that Neymar announced his retirement from international football. This has fueled various speculations regarding his future at the club level as well.

The first scenario — staying at Santos

One of the main options for Neymar is to return to Santos and fulfill his current contract.

In this case, the player would continue his career in Brazil and fully honor his obligations to the club.

The second path — a club with less pressure

According to UOL, another possibility is for Neymar to move to a different club where there is relatively less pressure.

This option could allow the player to perform in an environment away from intense media scrutiny and continue his career in a calmer setting.

His father opposes the third decision

The third possibility is for Neymar to end his professional football career.

However, according to the source, the player's father has openly opposed this option. It is said that he maintains the position that Neymar should still remain in football.

Neymar is now on the verge of making one of the most important decisions of his career. Whether he stays at Santos, chooses a new team, or takes an entirely different path — this question may be answered in the near future.