MMA map updated: Leadership shifts in an unexpected direction

ESPN has published its ranking of the strongest nations in MMA. The new list accounts for the number of champions, ranked fighters, prospects, and total representation in major promotions.

Russia, which held second place at the end of 2025, has moved up in this ranking. The results of leading fighters in the UFC have had a significant impact on this.

What criteria was the ranking based on?

ESPN did not evaluate the strength of nations in MMA based on just one champion or a famous fighter.

Several key factors were considered in forming the ranking:

number of current champions;

fighters in UFC and PFL rankings;

promising athletes;

number of fighters representing their country in leading MMA promotions.

Russia rises to first place

In the new list, Russia has taken the top spot as the strongest nation in MMA.

For context, Russia was ranked second at the end of 2025. However, Russian fighters currently hold the first and second spots in the ESPN P4P rankings.

This refers to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

USA and Brazil remain in the top three

Second place in the ranking went to the USA. In terms of MMA history and UFC infrastructure, the USA remains one of the biggest hubs.

Brazil took third place. Brazilian fighters continue to maintain their positions across various weight classes and major promotions.

Top 10 countries list

According to ESPN, the top 10 strongest nations in MMA are:

Russia; USA; Brazil; England; Australia; Georgia; France; Mexico; New Zealand; China.

The balance of power in MMA is shifting

The inclusion of countries like Georgia, France, Mexico, New Zealand, and China in the top ten shows that the geography of MMA is expanding.

While this sport was previously imagined as being dominated primarily by the USA and Brazil, new schools and new champions are now changing the global balance of power.