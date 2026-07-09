Yamal spoke about two legends: Is an era changing after the 2026 World Cup?

Spain national team winger Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts on two major stars who shaped his attitude toward football during his childhood.

Against the backdrop of Portugal and Brazil's early exits from the 2026 World Cup, Yamal's words about Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar drew special attention among fans.

Yamal mentioned his childhood heroes

The young Spanish star spoke openly about the significance Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar held for his generation.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have been the most important figures in football for my generation since childhood. I wish them all the best,” said Yamal.

These words came at a time when the future of Ronaldo and Neymar in their national teams is being widely discussed.

The last World Cup for Ronaldo

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that the 2026 World Cup was the final tournament of his career.

Portugal was eliminated from the competition after losing 0-1 to Spain in the Round of 16.

Neymar also made a difficult decision

Reports have emerged that Neymar has also concluded his career with the Brazil national team.

The Brazilian national team said goodbye to the tournament after losing 1-2 to Norway in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

A new generation pays tribute to old legends

Lamine Yamal is recognized today as one of Spain's brightest young footballers.

His words about Ronaldo and Neymar once again demonstrated that a generational shift is underway in football. As the stars who defined an era slowly step off the stage, representatives of the new generation like Yamal are now taking center stage.