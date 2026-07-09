Manchester United officially announces location for new stadium

England's Manchester United has officially confirmed the location for its massive project — a new 100,000-seat stadium. This decision was made to preserve the club's historical legacy and drive economic development in the area. The new arena will become the centerpiece of not just a football pitch, but an entire sports and entertainment hub. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to official club statements, the new stadium will be built on land approximately 350 meters northwest of the current Old Trafford arena. This site has been specifically designated as the "Stadium District." The project serves as the cornerstone of a large-scale master plan to regenerate the Trafford Wharfside area.

Historical traditions and modern infrastructure

Manchester United's leadership emphasizes that they considered fan sentiment when selecting the site for the new stadium. By building the new arena adjacent to Old Trafford, the club aims to preserve its long-standing traditions, historical roots, and unique match-day rituals. This step allows for the creation of state-of-the-art facilities without disrupting the environment cherished by fans.

Collette Roche, the club's Chief Operating Officer, called this project a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." According to her, the new venue will not only offer world-class amenities for fans but will also become an economic hub serving the local community and the entire region for decades to come.

The project will fundamentally transform an area covering 150 hectares. It will feature residential areas, leisure spaces, and cultural facilities that will operate year-round for both football fans and local residents. Trafford Council leader Tom Ross noted that this master plan is the beginning of a long journey to turn the area into a world-class sports and cultural destination.

Economic impact and new jobs

The economic scale of this massive construction project is also staggering. Estimates suggest that the new stadium and its surrounding infrastructure are expected to contribute £7.3 billion annually to the UK economy. Additionally, the project is planned to create approximately 48,000 new jobs.

Manchester United's leadership promises to maintain constant dialogue with fans during the design process of the new stadium. The stadium's atmosphere, ticket affordability, and accessibility for all remain at the heart of the plan. The project is now moving into the next phase of design and development.