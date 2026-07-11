Benfica launches move for Joao Palhinha transfer: Marco Silva awaits his former pupil

·1·Sport
Benfica launches move for Joao Palhinha transfer: Marco Silva awaits his former pupil

Portuguese club Benfica is preparing to take a serious step towards strengthening its squad. The team's new head coach, Marco Silva, wants to reunite with his former pupil, Joao Palhinha, who is currently a member of Bayern Munich. This transfer has been set as a primary goal to bolster the team's midfield. This is reported by Goal.com reports. states.

According to reports, after Tottenham Hotspur decided against exercising the option to buy the player who spent last season on loan in London, Benfica intends to take advantage of the situation. According to Goal.com, the warm relationship between Marco Silva and Joao Palhinha could play a decisive role in finalizing this deal. They previously worked together successfully in the English Premier League at Fulham.

Financial obstacles and negotiation process

Currently, the Lisbon club's management, specifically Rui Costa and Mario Branco, are examining the financial aspects of this transfer. Bayern spent 50 million euros on the player in 2024, but the German giants are now prepared to consider offers around 20 million euros. While this is a favorable opportunity for Benfica, the player's high salary could be a burden on the club's budget.

According to information from A Bola, Benfica's management is also considering a loan option to complete the transfer. Under this arrangement, the player would initially be signed on loan, with a mandatory purchase clause included in the contract. This method allows the club to strengthen the squad while maintaining financial stability.

Competition and tactical importance

In the race for Joao Palhinha, it is not just the Portuguese club, but also Italian teams Juventus and Milan that have shown interest. However, the player's desire to return to his homeland is expected to work in Benfica's favor. Marco Silva is not proposing the 31-year-old defensive midfielder solely for sentimental reasons, but to fill tactical gaps in the team's play.

The coach believes that Palhinha will bring stability to the defensive line and create conditions for attacking players to move more freely. The team has already signed players like Clement Lenglet and Jakub Kaminski, but central midfield remains Silva's main priority.

For the transfer to reach its final stage, Benfica will need to sell several players and clear up the wage bill. If all financial issues are resolved positively, the Portuguese national team member could head to Lisbon in the near future. This transfer will undoubtedly be a great help for Benfica, not only in the domestic league but also in Champions League matches.

BenficaЖоау ПалиньиБаерн МуничTransferМарко Силва
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