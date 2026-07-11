500-kilogram World War II bomb found in Germany

·1·World
500-kilogram World War II bomb found in Germany

A large World War II-era aerial bomb has been discovered in Johannes-Gisberts-Park in the city of Cologne. The 500-kilogram projectile was found during special search operations conducted in recent days.

Experts had previously inspected 150 suspicious locations in the area. Most of them were deemed safe, narrowing the list down to 14 points. The aerial bomb was located at one of these spots.

Due to the discovery, a 500-meter security zone was established in the surrounding area. As a result, approximately 4,300 people were temporarily evacuated.

A children's hospital located near Johannes-Gisberts-Park was also cleared. The 43 patients receiving treatment at the hospital were transferred to other medical facilities.

The evacuation also affected the operations of a kindergarten, the Lentpark swimming pool, and the botanical garden.

A number of streets in Cologne were closed while the bomb was being defused. Traffic was also restricted on roads leading to the bridge. Additionally, one tram line and three bus routes were temporarily suspended.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A case that stunned doctors: Pregnant woman survives 7-story fall in RussiaA case that stunned doctors: Pregnant woman survives 7-story fall in RussiaToday, 14:41Ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: 10 people injuredBallistic missile strike on Kyiv: 10 people injuredToday, 13:39Gasoline shortage intensifies in Russia: production covers only 65% of demandGasoline shortage intensifies in Russia: production covers only 65% of demandToday, 13:23Woman recruited for terrorist attack through “romantic relationship”Woman recruited for terrorist attack through “romantic relationship”Today, 13:11Uzbek driver in the US charged in footballer's deathUzbek driver in the US charged in footballer's deathToday, 13:00Horrific murder in Britain: Prominent politician Ann Widdecombe killed in her homeHorrific murder in Britain: Prominent politician Ann Widdecombe killed in her homeToday, 12:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time