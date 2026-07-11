500-kilogram World War II bomb found in Germany

A large World War II-era aerial bomb has been discovered in Johannes-Gisberts-Park in the city of Cologne. The 500-kilogram projectile was found during special search operations conducted in recent days.

Experts had previously inspected 150 suspicious locations in the area. Most of them were deemed safe, narrowing the list down to 14 points. The aerial bomb was located at one of these spots.

Due to the discovery, a 500-meter security zone was established in the surrounding area. As a result, approximately 4,300 people were temporarily evacuated.

A children's hospital located near Johannes-Gisberts-Park was also cleared. The 43 patients receiving treatment at the hospital were transferred to other medical facilities.

The evacuation also affected the operations of a kindergarten, the Lentpark swimming pool, and the botanical garden.

A number of streets in Cologne were closed while the bomb was being defused. Traffic was also restricted on roads leading to the bridge. Additionally, one tram line and three bus routes were temporarily suspended.